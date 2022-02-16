Wednesday’s Headlines: Honeymoon is Over Edition

Mayor Adams claimed on Tuesday that the vaunted New York City press corps was covering him wrong because they’re all White.

Yes, pushback from the mayor about how reporters cover him is inevitable, though it usually doesn’t happen in the second month of an administration, especially one that is largely enjoying favorable coverage. But some of the negative coverage of the mayor’s trip to Albany on Monday — where he tried (and apparently failed) to pursuade his fellow Democrats to rollback some of its bail reform initiatives — rankled the city’s second Black mayor, who claimed that reporters can’t possibly cover him accurately because the press corps is not diverse enough.

Adams says he gets the coverage he gets (which is not particularly negative for a NYC mayor) because the media is not diverse: "That’s why I am covered the way I am covered and I’m not comfortable with it." — Dana Rubinstein (@danarubinstein) February 15, 2022

The Post naturally played it to the hilt, amNY played it straight, and Fox 5 (of all places) did a well-balanced story, but we expect more discussion today. Hopefully, it will keep to the substance of the debate: the press corps is too White. The decision-makers are too White. The editorial boards are too White.

But the mayor isn’t perfect, and when he makes a mistake, he’s likely to not like everything he reads in the papers the next day (even in the papers that endorsed him).

In other news: