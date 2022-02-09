Wednesday’s Headlines: Sad Commentary Edition

We were very sad to hear that state Sen. Julia Salazar is now a former cyclist:

There are so many compelling reasons for us to redesign our roads and expand safe infrastructure for cyclists and pedestrians, from climate justice to public safety. But one reason is also to give people peace of mind and freedom as we move through the world every day. — Julia Salazar (@JuliaCarmel__) February 8, 2022

What’s more depressing about Salazar’s explanation for her decision to stop cycling is that she probably speaks for thousands, if not tens or scores of thousands, of New Yorkers who could be biking right now — reducing congestion, pollution, road deaths, etc. — if the city’s roadways were safer for vulnerable road users (who have an equal right to use, and be safe on, the roads as anyone).

And what’s even more depressing is what’s left unsaid: The city’s roadways could certainly be safer for cycling, but it would take more than just words (or, as of yet, empty promises like strengthening bike lane fortifications in the first 100 days of the year) to remake New York City’s streets in a way that would increase biking mode share from roughly 2 percent to the 40 percent of some European cities. It would take hard work that none of our vaunted leaders will do.

As a result, every day another Julia Salazar stops biking, which reduces the pressure on city officials to improve bike infrastructure — a vicious cycle, if you will.

In other depressing news from another depressing day in Fun City: