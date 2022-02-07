Monday’s Headlines: The Face of the All-Powerful Bike Lobby Edition

Who knew that our humble old man editor was the public face of the “bike lobby” in this city? We certainly didn’t, until one of our hockey pals sent us an anti-outdoor dining video created by a group called “Clean Up CB3,” which is claiming that the neighborhood represented by Council Member Carlina Rivera has become a “shantytown” thanks to the city’s Covid-era effort to help the restaurant industry.

How does our editor figure into all of this? Well, his shining visage ugly mug shows up early in the video as part of a rogues gallery of people who have ruined the Lower East Side — villains that include “the developers,” the “nightlife mayor,” the “NYC Hospitality Alliance” and a “CB3 appointed bar owner,” whatever that means. Our editor portrait featured the derisive label, “Trans-Alt-Bike lobby.” (Point of information: Gersh Kuntzman is neither an employee of Transportation Alternatives, nor a lobbyist. For one thing, lobbyists make a lot more money than journalists.)

In any event, the issue of outdoor dining is not going away, given that the City Council will hold a hearing on Tuesday on the zoning change that will codify the rules about the structures, their design, how much restaurants will have to pay to use the public curbside space, etc.

Opponents of open dining held a rally in Washington Square Park on Saturday to complain about the “sheds” (Village Sun), and like all people who care about public space in this city, we believe there should be a full debate about the best use of our curbside space — and how it should be priced to maximize public benefit (and not, indeed, filled with debris, as amNY reported). But we remain troubled that opponents of dining areas never seem to look in the mirror and realize that free private vehicle storage is clearly the worst use of public space. At least restaurants employ people, bring tourist money and add lots of money to the tax rolls. People parking for free on the street only take public space, “giving” only pollution, road violence and noise to our commonweal. At the very least, they should be charged handsomely for that space.

In other news: