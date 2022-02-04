Brooklyn Cyclist, the First of an Already Bloody Year, is Killed by a School Bus Driver

This year’s road bloodshed crisis continued with another killing, this time of a cyclist on notorious Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn.

The Department of Transportation, which has taken over public information of crashes from the NYPD, offered less information than reporters previously received. For now, all we know is that a 32-year-old woman, who had been riding an e-bike, was struck by the driver of a yellow school bus “in the vicinity” of St. Marks Avenue and Eastern Parkway at around 11:20 a.m. on Friday.

The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where she died. Police could only say that the bus was driven by a 48-year-old man who “did come into contact with the victim.” He remained on the scene and was not initially charged.

Police declined to say the directions of the various vehicles or even which street each one was on, which has previously been standard information.

Last year was the bloodiest year on the city’s roadways in all eight years of the prior mayoral administration. But this year is turning out to be alarmingly bloody. Through Thursday, 19 people had been killed on New York City roadways, up from 15 in the previous year. The death toll includes 12 pedestrians. And now, one cyclist.

Pedestrian injuries are also up 16 percent so far this year, according to the NYPD, with 600 walkers already injured between Jan. 1 and Jan. 30, or roughly 20 pedestrians every day.

Eastern Parkway is one of the city’s wider roadways and, despite a lower speed limit and an off-road bike lane, remains dangerous. In 2021, there were 487 reported crashes on just the 3.4-mile stretch of Eastern Parkway between Grand Army Plaza and Atlantic Avenue, injuring 241 people, including 20 cyclists, 50 pedestrians and 171 motorists, according to city stats. Two pedestrians were killed, one in November and one in April.

Here is this year’s carnage, via the DOT: