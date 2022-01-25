Tuesday’s Headlines: Sheldon Silver is Dead Edition

The news broke late Monday afternoon that longtime Albany power broker Shelly Silver, whose misuse of said power led to his eventual conviction for corruption, had died at age 77.

Lots was written — obits and post-mortems were in the New York Post, the Daily News, the Times, amNY — but none of the “major” outlets focused on Silver’s deleterious effect on transit, as we have done over the years. It is not “speaking ill” of the dead to point out that Silver was long an impediment to progressive transportation policy.

“Better Bus Service in Jeopardy Thanks to Shelly Silver and Assembly Dems” was a typical headline in these pages back when Silver was at the top of Albany’s food chain.

He did support speed and bus lane cameras, a little, and late — but had also opposed them, opposed congestion pricing and supported a rollback in the commuter tax, as Streetsblog reported in 2008. (The Post’s obit did mention Silver’s failure on then-Mayor Bloomberg’s congestion pricing proposal, but that’s about all.)

Now Sheldon Silver is gone. ‘Nuff said.

In other news: