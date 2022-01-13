Thursday’s Headlines: The Best Neighborhood on Twitter Edition

Not to tout anyone else’s ridiculous Twitter poll, but people have been losing their shit over Autumn Florek’s “Best Neighborhood in the City” March Madness-style bracket.

The completely ridiculous surprisingly gripping contest is down to its final round, pitting Astoria vs. Jackson Heights — both great neighborhoods, but, um, the best in the city? Sunset Park, Flushing, DUMBO, Bushwick, the East Village, Fordham and Alphabet City all lost in previous rounds, so it is what it is.

Polls close around noon today:

(6) Astoria vs (7) Jackson Heights FOR THE TITLE — ?????? Autumn Florek ?????? (@PlanningAutumn) January 12, 2022

In other news:

The feds are not only bailing out the MTA, but doing so in a huge $6-billion lump sum grant. (NYDN, amNY, Gothamist) (That said, Larry Penner says there’s another $4 billion to come.)

The City mapped out the future of transportation.

Hey, Mayor Adams, what happened to cops saying, “How was your day?” This ain’t that. (amNY)

An electric scooter rider died from injuries after being struck late last year in The Bronx (WPIX), though police could not give us any additional information on the kind of car was involved, the circumstances of the crash or even whether the victim was riding one of the scooters involved in the Department of Transportation’s pilot program. Check back later.

What’s with that would-be Keith Hernandez trying to hit a guy on bike with a bat? (Brooklyn Paper)

Who doesn’t love it when a major insurance fraud ring is busted? (NYDN)

Hey, kid on TikTok — Clarence Eckerson Jr. called and he wants his sneckdowns back! (Every Day Engineering via TikTok)

Can Mayor Adams get the disparate and overlapping city agencies to work together? (Gotham Gazette)

Check out this video of new Brooklyn Council Member Lincoln Restler taking a break from bike riding to talk to a community board about … bike riding!