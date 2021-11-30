A Round and a Roundy: Deja Vu All Over Again

This week’s classic cartoon by our national treasure editorial scrivener Bill Roundy is sort of a tribute to beloved Yankee catcher Yogi Berra.

Always a font of malapropisms, Berra is famous for dismissing a fashionable restaurant by saying oxymoronically, “Nobody goes there anymore — it’s too crowded.”

Well, Roundy noticed our recent story about the popularity of outdoor dining and intuitively understood that naysayers are today’s Yogi Berras: “Nobody likes outdoor dining — they’re too packed every night!”

All of Bill Roundy’s cartoons are archived here. Swap them with your friends!