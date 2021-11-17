Placard Perps Busted in Notorious Downtown Brooklyn Stolen Parking Knoll

It’s a start.

The NYPD towed away seven vehicles, and summonsed 15 more, in a long-overdue operation to evict placard parkers who illegally stored their vehicles on traffic islands under and adjacent to the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway in Downtown Brooklyn — a zone so notorious for placard abuse that it evoked a spirited discussion about the failure of the NYPD at a recent City Council hearing on Vision Zero.

The impromptu parking lots are in the Council district represented by Steve Levin — who famously quipped at the hearing, “You can’t throw a tennis ball in Downtown Brooklyn without hitting an illegally parked car with a placard” — but it was Council Member Bob Holden of distant Queens who also complained of the lawless car storage, which he saw as a symbol of the NYPD’s acquiescence to low-level corruption in its (and other agencies’) ranks.

“Get off at the BQE at Tillary Street and take a look at Fire and Police parking anywhere they want,” Holden said at the hearing. “It’s just a mess down there and everyone’s looking the other way. Don’t say the NYPD is addressing this because they’re not.”

Levin added, “”I never see a ticket on those cars, ever.” Even the NYPD Chief who testified at the hearing, Isa Abbassi, added, “I know what you’re saying is fact. I’ve driven through the area.” He promised to take action.

And he now just referred to Streetsblog’s coverage of rampant abuse of residents around precinct houses: https://t.co/nFUQs9BhYb — Streetsblog New York (@StreetsblogNYC) October 26, 2021

Well, on Tuesday, the NYPD did. For once.

“This issue arose during a recent City County hearing,” said NYPD spokeswoman Sgt. Jessica McRorie. “A joint response was conducted by the NYPD Transportation Bureau and patrol officers in Northern Brooklyn. The NYPD towed seven vehicles. Additionally, 15 summonses were issued. The NYPD will continue the enforcement this month.”

McRorie did not address several specific questions from Streetsblog, such as whether NYPD, FDNY or any other agency workers — who have long been identified on social media and in Streetsblog as parking cars there — had their vehicles towed away or merely ticketed.

Levin said he was notified about the operation early on Tuesday and was invited to observe. He did, and snapped the picture at the top of this story. After, he said he was “appreciative.”

“I hope people will get the message that you can’t continue to park your car in outrageously flagrant ways and avoid consequences,” he said. “I hope the NYPD will keep up this effort to make sure the message is clearly understood.”

— with Jesse Coburn