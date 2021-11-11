Williamsburg Man Critically Injured by Speeding, Possibly Drunk or Drugged, Driver

Damage to the car. Photo: Citizen
A 32-year-old man was struck and gravely injured early Thursday morning by the driver of a 2017 Chevy muscle car that witnesses said was speeding before the crash.

According to police, the 18-year-old Camaro driver was heading northbound on Bushwick Avenue near Meserole Street at around 12:30 a.m. when he struck the pedestrian, causing severe trauma to the head and body. A video on Citizen showed medics furiously compressing the victim’s chest, an indication that his heart had stopped. He was taken to Woodhull Hospital in critical condition. Police did not release his name.

The driver was held, police said, and charges of driving while intoxicated are pending (his name was also not released). The NYPD could not immediately confirm witness accounts on the post-crash Citizen video that confirmed the driver was speeding. The Daily News reported that the driver was “high on amphetamines.”

EMTs treating the victim were seen furiously pounding the man's chest. Photo: Citizen
The car had severe damage — and no front plate, indicating that it is registered out of state (or not registered at all).

At least 230 people have been killed on New York streets since the start of the year, the most ever in the de Blasio administration’s nearly eight years in office.

This is a breaking story and will be updated later.

