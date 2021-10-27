A Round and a Roundy: The NYPD’s ‘System’ for 311 Calls

Obviously, our national treasure cartoonist has been reading Streetsblog!

In this week’s graphic news digest, Bill Roundy explores the sclerotic heart of the problem with NYPD and 311 calls — an issue that flashed all over the front page (well, of Streetsblog!) last week when Jesse Coburn’s deep investigation revealed that the NYPD simply does not take thousands of reports of driver misconduct very seriously at all.

And Coburn’s story followed two from Julianne Cuba exploring a Brooklyn resident who described being harassed (and harassed again!) after filing 311 complaints by police officers posing as 311 operators. Oh, and a member of he City Council was harassed, too, as Coburn discovered!

The bottom line is that however they try to spin it, cops have a long established pattern of ignoring driver malfeasance, which obviously attracted the rapier pen digital cartoon tool of our editorial inker for this week’s instant classic.

All of Bill Roundy’s cartoons are archived here. The guy is a legend.