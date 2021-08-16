Monday’s Headlines: MTA Chooses Car Drivers over Bus Riders Edition

So let us get this straight: New Jersey-bound car drivers cause traffic near the Holland Tunnel — and long-suffering New York City bus riders have to suffer more?

Yes, that’s the situation in Soho’s famous car sewer (we’ve been writing about it since our old man editor was still young!). There are so many drivers choking New York City streets as they try to get back to New Jersey, that the MTA has repeatedly decided to truncate the M21 bus route rather than try to finish the route. We found out about this via Travis Eby on Twitter late last week:

Said this before but “transit suspended because of car traffic” should trigger an automatic, permanent lane seizure — this is an equity and accessibility catastrophe. Appalling appalling appalling @nycmayor @nyc_dot @mta https://t.co/rkYU3pmv11 — Travis R. Eby (@travis_robert) August 13, 2021

Given our press cards and paychecks, we immediately emailed the Department of Transportation and the MTA to see what was going on. We asked the DOT if it or the MTA made the decision to truncate the line, and DOT spokesman Scott Gastel said it was an MTA decision. That said, Gastel ignored our other question — namely, “Is the city planning anything to deal with the number of cars that are now affecting the commutes of hundreds of bus riders? (This can be a long- or short-term plan.)”

The MTA was a little more expressive, telling us that it temporarily suspends the westernmost of the M21’s 20 stops “during certain rush hour periods, when traffic backs up at the Holland Tunnel” (in total, four stops are eliminated, but two temporary stops are created on Sixth Avenue). The agency said that removing those stops helps in “alleviating the delays” (though the agency did not say delays to whom: drivers or residents of areas west of Varick Street, who now have to walk several long avenue blocks to get home … all because of the hoards of Jersey drivers filling our streets).

The whole thing is just gross: car drivers already slow down bus riders enough — and rather than take a lane from them for smooth sailing for transit, the de Blasio administration throws up its hands and basically says, “Whaddya gonna do?”

We’ll be following up today and hopefully we can get the mayor to explain himself. He’s back from vacation, after all!

In other news:

“The governor is a world-class asshole,” one New York real-estate developer said — but, he added, “the guy was an incredibly centrist hedge against what I perceive to be a runaway legislature. He was very good at manipulating the power of his office, and I think from a policy standpoint the business community has to be afraid of the State Legislature becoming fairly unhinged and flying too far to the left.”

Centrist hedge against the unhinged far left?! We’re not saying the developer’s opinion should be censored, but reporters Andrew Rice and Laura Nahmias owed readers a Barkan-esque takedown of that far-right GOP talking point. Jonathan Rosen’s thread put the Cuomo years in context: