Tuesday’s Headlines: ‘It’s the Car Culture, Stupid’ Edition

It was sort of fun depressing watching Juston Brannan dig himself a new car hole yesterday. First, the Council Member wisely tweeted that the new United Nations climate report was basically “prognosis negative” for Planet Earth.

But wags on the Interweb quickly trolled Brannan, whose Bay Ridge is known for high car ownership, lots of excessive driving and an almost pathological rejection of protected bike lane proposals, so Brannan took to the offensive, tweeting a link to his 2018 City & State op-ed about how meat production is the real greenhouse gas villain.

Of course, he’s right, but as the EPA chart here shows, agriculture is a key problem, but hardly the main one right now. And, frankly, not the one that is a problem in Bay Ridge, either.

So let’s fight the clear and present danger in South Brooklyn, Council Member — it’s all the driving you and your constituents do … and then don’t want to talk about. (And, as an added benefit, less driving will lead to fewer crashes — so far this year, there have been more than 920 car crashes in Brannan’s council district, more than six a day, injuring 43 cyclists, 49 pedestrians and 286 motorists, according to city records.)

In other news: