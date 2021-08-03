Tuesday’s Headlines: History is Bunk Edition

OK, so our big scoop yesterday — namely, that the city had finally made the open streets “program” an actual city-run affair — didn’t go the way it was supposed to.

Yes, the City Cleanup Corps is going to set up and break down the barricades along two of Fort Greene’s great open streets (as we reported), but Day 1 will likely be today, not yesterday (as we reported!). Our old man editor (pictured above) showed up at 7:45 to watch history be made as City Hall finally relieved hundreds of volunteers of having to maintain and defend Mayor de Blasio’s open streets initiative. But the CCC workers never showed. One green-clad employee did finally arrive at 8:10 a.m., but he didn’t start working until 8:50 — and didn’t even bother to deploy the barricades to render the street car free, which is supposed to start at 8 a.m.

Our old man eventually moved the barricades into place after watching too many kids almost get run down by impatient drivers.

City Hall spokesman Mitch Schwartz thanked our editor for alerting officials about their first day failure and said there are “always some kinks to work out on the first day,” and promised, “We’ll tighten it up.” Let us know, Fort Greene!

In other news from a slow Monday (what is it, summer?):