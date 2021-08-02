Monday’s Headlines: Do The Right Thing Edition

We don’t usually do movie reviews in Streetsblog (exception: Kea Wilson’s recent takedown of the latest “Fast and Furious” picture), but we nearly bugged out when we heard that Film Forum would show a restored print of Spike Lee’s “Do the Right Thing” later this month.

Gothamist had the story, and rightly pointed out that Lee’s initially snubbed masterpiece has “endured as a damning and prescient portrait of racism.” But that praise is simply too muted for our taste. We recently re-watched the 1989 film and lost count of how many moments ring just as true today as then (right down to the cops who fatally choke an innocent Black man). Plus, it has an all-star cast. And it’s fucking hilarious in parts (such as every minute with Giancarlo Esposito).

Streetsblog gives “Do the Right Thing” 14 thumbs up. So check it out in all its big screen glory from Aug. 27 to Sept 2.

In other news:

CW: Police violence Cop on NYC subway station last night slamming a young woman to the ground for allegedly not paying her $2.75 subway fare. His name is Sergeant John Zorilla of Transit Bureau 4. From: Instagram: copwatchshawty pic.twitter.com/iTk9aLk8oi — Rebecca Kavanagh (@DrRJKavanagh) July 31, 2021