Monday’s Headlines: Journalism Drops the Ball Edition

Another week, another tragic, preventable death treated like a foregone conclusion by reporters and editors working for the world’s most prominent journalistic institutions.

On Thursday, Greg Knapp, an assistant coach for the New York Jets, died of the injuries he sustained after being struck by a driver. Five days earlier, Knapp had been riding his bicycle in his hometown of Danville, Calif., when the driver hit him.

Reports of Knapp’s death celebrated his 26-year career — he was a well-respected coach who mentored quarterbacks including Peyton Manning, Steve Young, and Michael Vick — but completely glossed over the circumstances of his death.

The New York Times reported that Knapp was “struck by a car as he rode a bicycle” and failed to mention it again. The Daily News reported Knapp was “hit by a car while riding his bicycle”; that’s it. The Post called it a “‘horrific bike accident'” and noted that “police do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor, and the driver was cooperating with the authorities.” Local outlets aren’t much better.

Only NBC News actually attempted to answer how and why Knapp was killed: “Knapp, 58, was an avid cyclist who was riding Saturday in San Ramon in Northern California when a motorist swerved into the bike lane and hit him, said his agent, Jeff Sperbeck.” Yet even their headline refers to Knapp’s death as a “bicycle crash.”

The San Ramon Police Department said in a statement that the 22-year-old driver was cooperating with the ongoing investigation. Streetsblog has reached out for more information.

America’s epidemic of traffic deaths disproportionately affects poor people, especially Black and Hispanic pedestrians and cyclists. Some of our best news organizations failed Greg Knapp, and they’re unquestionably failing the tens of thousands of people who die preventable deaths on the street every year.

A statement from the Knapp family. — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 22, 2021

In other news: