Monday’s Headlines: Wounded Cuomo Edition

Not to toot our own horn, but we had noted last week that presumptive mayor Eric Adams sent a shot across Gov. Cuomo’s bow after the flooding that revealed how the MTA has failed to protect the subway system from the inevitable toll of climate change — and how urgently we need the governor to implement congestion pricing to pay for it.

Well, this weekend brought a spate of coverage:

The New York Post lavished attention to Transit Workers Union head John Samuelson’s very public divorce from the governor, reporting, “Things are really going off the rails for Gov. Andrew Cuomo!”

Nicole Gelinas — also in the Adams-loving/Cuomo-hating/controversy-stoking tabloid — also said Adams was “right to stay on the very public offense — playing nice [with Cuomo] won’t get him far.”

The Times also looked into the possibility of an Adams-Cuomo rift (plus tossed in an explainer about the flooding, though Gothamist suggested it coulda been worse).

Politico did a deeper dive into Attorney General Letitia James — once an ally of the governor, now his likely tormentor and, possibly, his challenger.

In other news,

Eric Adams is heading to the White House on Monday. No wonder he hasn’t been returning our calls! (NY Post)

The NYPD is interacting way too much with emotionally distressed students. (WSJ)

The bike boom continues. (amNY)

Summer Streets is back after a pandemic cancellation. But it’s only two weekends now. Gothamist wrote up the press release (including the superlatives, SMH). You do realize that Bogota has 75 miles of car-free streets every Sunday, don’t you?

Clayton Guse was badly let down by his editors at the Daily News in this weird Sunday story about a stray comment Sarah Feinberg made on June 24 about redeploying token booth clerks out of the metal stalls. Our problem with the story? It raises way more questions than it answers, which, our old tabloid editor in chief always says is when you point the finger at the desk not the reporter.

Philly Inquirer architecture writer Inga Saffron used the Moynihan Train Hall and was as unimpressed as we were … for the very same reason. (via Twitter)

It was clear since Moynihan Train Hall opened that the waiting area was too small and didn’t have enough seats. Today, the waiting room is full and dozens of travelers are sitting on the floor. @NYGovCuomo pic.twitter.com/JVMPbM34vO — Inga Saffron (@IngaSaffron) July 11, 2021