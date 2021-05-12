Wednesday’s Headlines: Speeding Jerk in a Car Edition

No wonder so many people in Jackson Heights want their open street turned into a park — because, as this classic Daily News and Post video shows, here’s what happens when speeding jerks in cars are allowed to terrorize a neighborhood.

It’s must-see TV — and, frankly, a very timely reminder of what cars do to people.

We got another reminder of that at yesterday’s meeting between DOT officials and some opponents of street safety, health and open space in Jackson Heights, which turned into about an hour of people yelling at Queens DOT officials Jason Banrey and John O’Neill, both of whom have received death threats (think about that) because the city may give some recreation space to residents of the neighborhood with the lowest per-capita park acreage.

We’ll have full coverage later in the day, but our “Park Week” continues with today’s opinion piece by urban planner Donovan Finn and Council candidate Shekar Krishnan in support of more greenspace for dense Jackson Heights and Corona.

In the meantime, here’s the rest of the news: