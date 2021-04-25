Hit-and-Run Drivers Kill Two in Separate Incidents

It was another bloody weekend for people outside of cars — with two people being killed by hit-and-run drivers in separate incidents, police said.

According to the NYPD, the first incident came at around 8:17 p.m. on Saturday night when the driver of a white BMW X5 turned into a 77-year-old pedestrian as she crossed Campus Road near the historic campus of Brooklyn College. According to police, the X5 was traveling southbound on Nostrand Avenue and struck the pedestrian as its driver turned right onto the campus roadway.

The victim suffered severe body trauma and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she died. The driver fled “to parts unknown,” the NYPD said.

If there is a worse place to be a pedestrian in Brooklyn, it would have serious competition from the intersection of Nostrand Avenue and Campus Road, which is one block south of the infamous crossing of Nostrand and Flatbush avenues.

Along just three blocks of Nostrand on either side of Saturday’s crash in 2019 (the last full year for which there are good statistics), there were 82 reported crashes injuring four cyclists, seven pedestrians and 12 drivers, and killing one pedestrian.

About four hours later, a driver hit a 23-year-old man who was walking — according to police — in the roadway of Laurelton Parkway near 130th Avenue near the Queens-Long Island border. The roadway, which parallels the Belt Parkway, is a known speedway.

The driver did not remain on the scene as the victim, whose name was not released, died at the scene, cops said.

The Daily News reported that cops are looking for a gray Dodge Charger based on debris.

The deaths come after another driver killed a cyclist at another free-for-all corner in Brooklyn earlier in the day. But that driver remained on the scene … and was not charged.

Carnage and crashes on our street are getting back to “normal” now that drivers have rediscovered the roadways after the pandemic. From mid-March to mid-April of this year, total crashes are up 71 percent compared to the same 28-day period last year, with 7,138 total crashes, according to the NYPD.