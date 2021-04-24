E-Cyclist Killed By Driver in Flatbush; Cops Blame Victim

A 21-year-old driver killed an e-bike rider early on Saturday morning along a notorious roadway in central Brooklyn, and cops immediately blamed the victim.

According to police, the young driver of a 2001 Nissan Sentra was heading northbound on Rogers Avenue at around 3:45 a.m. when he slammed into electric bike rider — whose age and name were not released — as he rode across Rogers on Clarendon Road.

Police said the e-cyclist “disobeyed the traffic signal,” but cops did not provide any information about how they determined that. The only witness to the early morning crash may have been the driver, who remained on the scene and was not charged.

The cyclist was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he died.

That section of Rogers Avenue is a dangerous stretch due to frequent speeding, high volumes of cars, and frequent double-parking that is aided and abetted by the officers of the 67th Precinct and Council Member Mathieu Eugene, as Streetsblog has reported.

In 2019, the last full year that good statistics are available, there were 32 reported crashes on just the one block of Rogers Avenue on both sides of the crash site, injuring one cyclist, one pedestrian and 15 motorists. In the relatively small 67th Precinct, there were 3,643 reported crashes, injuring 94 cyclists, 257 pedestrians and 1,229 motorists (and killing one pedestrian and two motorists) — in just one year. That’s an average of 10 crashes per day, injuring more than four people. Every day.

Saturday’s victim is believed to be the third cyclist killed this year.