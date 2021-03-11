Thursday’s Headlines: March (Parking) Madness Continues Edition

parking madness 2021 first round montage

Our daily headlines continues to open with an update on our March (Parking) Madness competition (explained here).

This bracket is taking shape!
First, to recap (see bracket):

So we’ve updated the bracket above with those rules. But it just goes to show you that every vote counts (well, except when the 110th is concerned!). So you definitely want to vote on two more first-round battles:

Now in yesterday’s real news:

  • Loree Sutton dropped out of the mayor’s race (NYDN, Gothamist), which in and of itself is not such big news, but it presages a coming wave of candidates bailing out on their respective races, thanks to Friday’s deadline to qualify for matching funds, which are the life blood of running in New York City. Expect lots of candidates to pull a Sutton on Monday.
  • Speaking of mayors, placard users have selected their candidate: DC37 has apparently endorsed Eric Adams. (NYDN, Politico)
  • The Post always runs the same picture of two hipsters eating at Junior’s to illustrate stories about indoor dining rules. But, OK, the story was newsworthy.
  • Kudos to the NY Times for including the less-obvious shortcoming of electric cars: bad cities.
  • Why can’t we have nice things (like safe and pollution-free streets) like London? Oh, right, cars. Carry on.
  • Your favorite retired federal transit man, Larry Penner, has been busy, writing about the LIRR’s Port Washington branch for This Island Now and about his concerns about massive expenditures for a Utica Avenue extension for Mass Transit. (We don’t always share Penner’s opinions — but he makes a few good points about the history of the Utica Avenue plan.)
  • And, finally, may Marie’s Crisis Cafe never die. (NY Times)

