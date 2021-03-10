Wednesday’s Headlines: Our March (Parking) Madness Bracket is Taking Shape!

As we said yesterday, our daily headlines for the next few days will open with an update on our March (Parking) Madness competition, which opened with a blistering editorial on Monday.

As you can see, the bracket is starting to take shape:

Polls have closed on our first two first-round battles: The 42 vs. the 40 in the Bronx (and the winner is … the 42nd Precinct in a razor-thin four-vote, 51-49 percent squeaker!) The 110 vs. the 115th in Queens. (and the winner is … the reprehensible 110th Precinct in a 91-9 landslide !)



Both of those commands move onto their respective borough finals, which we’ll start rolling out next week. Why the wait? Well, we’re still in the full swing of our other first-round battles.

Please vote early and encourage your friends. And come back tomorrow, when the featured bout will pit a Tribeca’s First Precinct vs. the Fifth Precinct (it’s Chinatown, Jack).

OK, now let’s get to the news digest: