A Round and a Roundy: Solving Crime on the Subway — And Solving Placard Abuse, Too!

Leave it to a cartoonist — who plays with crayons all day — to come up with the answer to two key problems in New York City right now: subway crime and placard abuse.

What if cops were forced to live in New York City (rather than allowed to live in the suburbs, which a majority of them do) — and were not given free parking at their workplaces?

They’d have to ride the subway like the rest of us!

Imagine if there were 35,000 cops filtered among us, underground, every day, spread across three tours? That’s a lot of trained eyes down there.

And imagine the improvements to our streetscape above ground: sidewalks cleared of squad cars, fewer recklessly driving cops speeding to and from work, and more respect for neighbors of every station house in town.

It’s all part of what will soon be known as “The Roundy Plan,” a graphic version of which is at the top of this story.

In other words, our editorial cartoonist has done it … again.

