Tuesday’s Headlines: Helicopter Misery Edition

On Monday, after a few days of helicopter coverage, we asked Mayor de Blasio why the city even allows helicopters — with their noise and pollution — when the total benefit to the city coffers is a mere $2- to $3-million in rent at two city-owned heliports.

We asked because the Council is finally taking up the matter, there’s a federal bill that would make New York City a no-fly zone, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer is holding hearings, and Council Member Brad Lander is demanding the creation of a misery index so that New Yorkers can decide for themselves if a few million in rent is worth all the heartache (and headaches) we endure from the choppers.

“It’s a very good question,” the mayor started. “When a journalist raises an important question that we should reconsider something, we should reconsider.”

The mayor praised his administration for reducing tourist helicopters “when it got to a place where I thought it was really unacceptable,” but scores of tourist flights originate in Westchester or New Jersey — outside the city’s control. “Some [regulation] can only be done on a federal level,” the mayor added, “but you are raising a very important point. … It is time [to] give that another look.”

That answer won’t likely satisfy noise expert Charles Komanoff, who testified again on helicopter noise, this time before an FAA webinar. He posted his speech in an epic Twitter thread:

A thread against helicopters & their noise pollution, couched as a statement regarding Federal Aviation Administration’s Aircraft Noise Policy & Research Efforts, submitted today via FAA’s on-line comment portal. My name is Charles Komanoff. I live & work in lower Manhattan. 1/n — Charles Komanoff (@Komanoff) February 22, 2021

