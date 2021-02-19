Friday’s Headlines: Looking Around Corners Edition

The NYPD announced two high-profile arrests yesterday, which wouldn’t make necessarily be the headline in our daily headlines except for the timing. Next week, the City Council takes up a bill that would re-assign the Collision Investigation Squad from cops and detectives at the NYPD to transportation professionals at the Department of Transportation.

The NYPD strongly opposes the measure, as does the mayor. But it’s long been a dream of advocates, who say that if the DOT did crash investigations, it would lead to more safety redesigns that would reduce crashes in the first place. And besides, the NYPD rarely holds killer drivers accountable (which is why when they do, it’s news).

So remember the names Yehiel Guzi and Prince Nesbitt-Hall, because you’ll certainly hear them a lot when the NYPD testifies against the bill next Wednesday.

Guzi is the van driver who ran over two kids — killing one — outside a religious school in Bensonhurst last month. He was finally charged on Wednesday with a top charge of criminally negligent homicide — a charge that the NYPD apparently pushed for, despite reluctance from religious leaders, a source told Streetsblog. (The Post covered the charge.)

Nesbitt-Hall is the 18-year-old from New Jersey who’s charged with driving a stolen car into another car in Staten Island earlier this week before fleeing on foot. He was also collared on Wednesday and hit with an arm’s worth of charges. (The Post also covered that.)

It doesn’t take a brain surgeon to know that the NYPD will be citing its fine police work in these two cases as evidence that it should remain its collision investigation powers. Let’s see how that plays out next week, but activists should step up their game if they want to make this long-sought change.

In other news: