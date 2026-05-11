Mamdani Will Turn 50 School Streets into ‘Soccer Streets’ During World Cup
More than four dozen car-free school streets will be transformed into soccer fun zones, Mayor (and First Soccer Fan) Mamdani will announce later on Monday in The Bronx.
8:00 AM EDT on May 11, 2026
Tabloid legend Gersh Kuntzman has been with New York newspapers since 1989, including stints at the New York Daily News, the Post, the Brooklyn Paper and even a cup of coffee with the Times. He's also the writer and producer of "Murder at the Food Coop," which was a hit at the NYC Fringe Festival in 2016, and “SUV: The Musical” in 2007. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.
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