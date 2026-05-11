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Car-Free Streets

Mamdani Will Turn 50 School Streets into ‘Soccer Streets’ During World Cup

More than four dozen car-free school streets will be transformed into soccer fun zones, Mayor (and First Soccer Fan) Mamdani will announce later on Monday in The Bronx.
8:00 AM EDT on May 11, 2026
Mamdani Will Turn 50 School Streets into ‘Soccer Streets’ During World Cup
P.S. 32 on Beaumont Avenue in The Bronx already has had Street Lab soccer activations. Photo: Street Lab

Kids will certainly get a kick out of this.

More than four dozen existing car-free school streets will be transformed into soccer fun zones, Mayor (and First Soccer Fan) Mamdani will announce later on Monday in The Bronx.

The so-called “Soccer Streets” will comprise 50 “pop-up activations” by Street Lab for students to do soccer drills, play the world’s game, make art, and do other World Cup-related activities to celebrate that the world’s biggest sporting event will be contested in the New York area this summer. The activations will be roving, not full time on all 50 streets.

“We want every kid in this city to experience the joy of the game,” Mayor Mamdani said in a statement. “Soccer Streets takes that energy directly into our neighborhoods — closing streets to cars, opening them to play and making sure this celebration isn’t reserved for people who can afford a ticket. Open Streets is one of the best tools we have to reclaim public space for the public and these activations are another step toward bringing the World Cup to our city’s young people.” 

The World Cup’s eight games in the metro area will be spread out from June 13 through the tournament’s globally watched final on July 19, but the activations at schools will begin on May 1 and run only until June 26 — the last day of public schools.

According to the Department of Transportation, there are currently about 68 school streets around town, though not all of them operate every day of the school week. Street Lab is already a partner at at least two of them, both in The Bronx.

OK, not every school street completely banishes cars, as this playing field on Bathgate Avenue in The Bronx shows. Photo: Street Lab

The school activations are part the Mamdani administration’s effort to create events keyed to the World Cup. So far, the mayor has announced five fan zones — one per borough. But the administration also curtailed watch parties on other existing open streets after “feedback” from the NYPD. More open space events, perhaps on already car-free plazas, are expected to be announced soon.

According to the mayor’s announcement, the soccer activations are not automatic, but schools that already have car-free space under the Open Streets program are encouraged to “contact Street Lab to learn more and get involved.”

The non-profit Street Lab, which runs all manner of activities in the city’s greatest public resource — its streets — is certainly encouraging schools to take advantage.

“Open Streets for Schools hold a special promise for the future of the city,” said Leslie Davol, Executive Director of Street Lab. “We’re seeing students, families, teachers, and neighbors, working side-by-side to transform streets into places to gather, bringing learning from out behind the walls, and inspiring the whole community. It’s a grassroots movement, rising from the ground up and from the boroughs in.”

The world’s game one Bathgate Avenue in The Bronx. Photo: Street Lab
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Photo of Gersh Kuntzman
Gersh Kuntzman
Tabloid legend Gersh Kuntzman has been with New York newspapers since 1989, including stints at the New York Daily News, the Post, the Brooklyn Paper and even a cup of coffee with the Times. He's also the writer and producer of "Murder at the Food Coop," which was a hit at the NYC Fringe Festival in 2016, and “SUV: The Musical” in 2007. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

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Car-Free Streets | Open Streets | Safety | School streets | World Cup 2026 | Zohran Mamdani

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