Wednesday’s Headlines: Stringing Along with Stringer Edition

Mayoral hopeful and city Comptroller Scott Stringer will make some big news this afternoon, releasing his transportation plan (which we’ll post when the time comes!) and we’ll even get to cover his in-person press conference, too (which will provide us with a chance to put on real clothes for the first time in weeks).

And later, at 6 p.m., the Department of Transportation will have the first of two visioning sessions to figure out if a small minority of car owners will prevent North Brooklyn’s open streets from becoming something truly wonderful (register for the Zoom call here). Why can’t we have nice things? Because people buy cars and then expect the city to provide free places for them to store them.

And at 6:30 p.m., Queens Community Board 1 will listen as DOT presents its plans for a permanent protected bike lane on Northern Boulevard, which was a great temporary protected bike lane … until the Department of Sanitation destroyed all the flexiposts during the December snowstorm. The meeting agenda is here.

We’re on those stories. Until then, here’s our news roundup: