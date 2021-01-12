A Round and a Roundy: Parking? Lots — If You’re a Cop

Just as everything looks like a nail to a hammer, everything looks like parking to a cop.

And just as everything looks like satire to an editorial cartoonist, our scribe Bill Roundy has done it again: Mocking the police at their own game.

Earlier this month, Roundy read our coverage about how the NYPD top brass sent a memo to all officers reminding them that it’s illegal to park in bike lanes, on sidewalks, in bus lanes and in “no parking” zones. And then he read our follow-up coverage showing how police were ignoring the memo and parking as they always park: illegally.

So he crafted this week’s instant classic.

All of Bill Roundy’s cartoons are archived here.