Monday’s Headlines: Special Beach Blanket Fundraiser Edition

See that yellow logo on the right of this screen? It’s a reminder of our annual December donation drive — but before you click on it to make a nice gift to Streetsblog and our friends at Streetfilms, we’d like to sweeten the pot:

Remember how the Parks Department recently touted its super-cool COVID-19-inspired beach towels? (See tweet below):

It's true! Our new Social Distancing Towel (it's 6 feet long!) is available now in the Arsenal at @CentralParkNYC. Give a gift that helps us look forward to better days ahead. https://t.co/nbVbysvXkw — NYC Parks (@NYCParks) December 9, 2020

Well, we obtained one of the towels and will send it to whomever makes the single-biggest contribution today, Dec. 28. (In case you need a gentle reminder of what a great year we had and how, er, deserving we are of a donation, check out our December Donation Drive kickoff story here.)

That’s right, starting at 12:01 a.m. and running until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, we’ll be taking donations as normal — but the single biggest donor in that 24-hour period will get the added bonus (beyond knowing how grateful we are for your support): the de rigeur beach accessory for 2021.

So go crazy today, knowing that your tax-deductible donation could win you a prize (a $30 value!). Operators are standing by (well, by clicking right here). It doesn’t matter when you give today, and if you want to spread your donation out over 12 months, we’ll count that as a single donation (times 12) for the purposes of this wild and wacky contest. Thanks.

Meanwhile, we always like to honor the previous days’ donors with a shout-out, so here’s who tossed us some coins since Friday: Thanks, Jessica F.! Thanks, Harold B.! Thanks, Brian H. Thanks, Jon T.! Thanks, Anne R.! Thanks, Adam B.! Thanks, Gary E.! Thanks, Gregory H.! Thanks, William M.! (Today’s top donor will get special acclaim in tomorrow’s headlines.)

Now for the news:

Gov. Cuomo put out a press release saying that the long-delayed Moynihan Station would be completed by Dec. 31, 2020, with operations shifting into the new hall on New Year’s Day (does that mean we have to work on the holiday?) (Gothamist). Amtrak’s promo video below makes the whole thing look like a waste of hundreds of millions of dollars, but we’ll update you when we see it for ourselves.

#Amtrak is quickly approaching its expansion into Moynihan Train Hall. Moynihan Train Hall will offer an improved customer experience for those traveling in/out of New York City. Here is what you can look forward to. pic.twitter.com/J2GWDfD2aF — Amtrak (@Amtrak) December 23, 2020