Monday’s Headlines: Special Beach Blanket Fundraiser Edition
Now for the news:
- Gov. Cuomo put out a press release saying that the long-delayed Moynihan Station would be completed by Dec. 31, 2020, with operations shifting into the new hall on New Year’s Day (does that mean we have to work on the holiday?) (Gothamist). Amtrak’s promo video below makes the whole thing look like a waste of hundreds of millions of dollars, but we’ll update you when we see it for ourselves.
#Amtrak is quickly approaching its expansion into Moynihan Train Hall. Moynihan Train Hall will offer an improved customer experience for those traveling in/out of New York City. Here is what you can look forward to. pic.twitter.com/J2GWDfD2aF
— Amtrak (@Amtrak) December 23, 2020
- We appreciate Steve Cuozzo’s rare optimism for post-COVID New York, but we found his Post take a bit too focused on the future of Manhattan and wealthy people.
- The NYPD is seeking help identifying yet another hit-and-run driver captured on video hitting a pedestrian at Burnside and Jerome avenues on Dec. 7 (NYDN). Cops did say that the driver who caused a similarly horrifying crash last Monday in The Bronx turned himself in. That driver, Otello Rapini of upstate Mahopac, was charged with leaving the scene of a crash (NYDN).
- Two cops were hurt in a crash on Saturday night in Queens. Here’s guessing that we never get the details of this from official sources. (NY Post, NYDN)
- Guse at the Newsuh looked at the high numbers of people struck by subway trains, despite falling ridership due to COVID-19.
- More car destruction in Brooklyn (NY Post) and The Bronx (NY Post)
- Finally, friends of Adrian Santos have set up a GoFundMe page for the cyclist who was killed last week by an MTA bus driver. Friend of Streetsblog Elizabeth Orth sent over a picture of the impromptu shrine (below) that has taken shape in Williamsburg, where he died.