Wednesday’s Headlines: Assault in The Bronx Edition

We know people are getting hit and badly injured on New York City streets, but when you see it, you can’t truly believe how horrific — and how eminently preventable — it is.

First, the horror: Late on Monday, the NYPD sent over a video of a hit-and-run that occurred earlier in the day at the intersection of Mace Avenue and Eastchester Road in the deadly Bronx.

Several outlets — notably the Daily News and Gothamist — covered the crash and the NYPD’s request for media assistance, but none pointed out the larger horror depicted on the video:

First, notice the traffic in general as the video opens:

On Eastchester Road, cars are moving very quickly.

Then, the light changes and a black Jeep like contraption starts moving in the same direction as the senior citizen on Mace Avenue. In rapid succession, there is utter chaos: First, the delivery truck on Eastchester Road is parked well into the roadway instead of at the curb. Then, a white van pulls a U-turn on Eastchester Road. Next, a four-door SUV rapidly races past the Jeep, whose driver has done the right thing, slowing to allow the pedestrian to cross. Next, the driver of the car who is oncoming on Mace Avenue is impatient, seeking to cut off the Jeep, who has the right of way, but is still patiently waiting for the pedestrian to cross.

The pedestrian is plainly in sight of the driver, who runs over her and her grandson anyway.

The video closes with a clear shot of the driver, who had gotten out of his car to inspect the damage, then scurried away, cops said.

The video makes it clear that many drivers operate their vehicles in a reckless manner and that a more pedestrian-first design of Eastchester Road, a very wide street, might have prevented this crash. At the very least, better design might have prevented the driver from making that turn at such an angle and at such a speed.

All of that said, we share the NYPD’s interest in catching this reckless driver, so if the above video jogs any memories, please call the NYPD tips line at 800-577-8477 (TIPS) or go to the “Crime Stoppers” website, or tweet the department at @NYPDTips. Police say all calls are kept confidential.

