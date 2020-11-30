DIG DEEP: Yes, It’s That Time of the Year When We Ask for a Little, Um, Help

Well, this is awkward…

Streetsblog would not be what it is without you, our readers. All year long, you send us your story tips, your rants, your insightful critiques of governmental policy, your photos of cops in bike lanes, your op-eds, and your support.

On that topic, on Tuesday, we’ll be humbly kicking off our annual December Donation Drive (motto: “Raisin’ Funds for 2021!”). But for now, indulge us as we look back on all the positive work we did in 2020, thanks to your gracious donations.

Here’s a handy reminder of our recent achievements in furthering public discourse around (and, indeed, broadening the definition of) street safety and livable communities:

It was a busy year, but we managed to keep our focus even as the city (and, frankly, its leadership) was sort of falling apart around us. And we provided coverage of issues that, while always crucial to the life of our city, were front and center during the pandemic.

So whaddya say? With your help, we’ll do even better next year. So during December, all our stories will have the “Click here to donate” logo, just to make it easy for you to, you know, support us — as well as our colleagues at Streetfilms. Thanks in advance!

