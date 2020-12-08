A Round and a Roundy: Who Loves the Subway Shutdown?

Cartoon: Bill Roundy
Cartoon: Bill Roundy
It’s a very special editorial cartoon this week — post-apocalyptic version.

Our editorial scribbler, Bill Roundy, is getting so fed up with the overnight closure of the subway from 1 a.m to 5 a.m. — especially since it’s costing more and it’s not based on any science about how COVID-19 spreads. So this week, Roundy couldn’t help but wondering who the four-hour shutdown is helping.

Well, at least the CHUDs are happy.

