A Round and a Roundy: On Thanksgiving, Who Can Give Thanks for Safe Streets?

This week, cartoonist Bill Roundy brings us back to the original sin of Vision Zero: That, try as he might, Mayor de Blasio redesigned more roads for street safety and build more protected bike lanes in wealthy neighborhoods, while lower-income communities are left with unsafe roadways (generally speaking!).

It’s an evergreen theme that we’ll be humming from now until Jan. 1, 2022, when the de Blasio era ends and Vision Zero gets turned over to his successor — only a few of whom are talking about the issue at all (kudos to Scott Stringer and Carlos Menchaca!).

Let’s see if others join the fight for livable streets as the campaign continues. We’ll be watching.

All of Bill Roundy’s cartoons are archived here.