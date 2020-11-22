Driver to be Charged After Killing Pedestrian in Downtown Brooklyn: Cops

Cops say they are charging the 49-year-old driver who ran down and killed a woman steps fro her home on Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn on Sunday night.

Police did not immediately reveal the charges, which are exceptionally rare when drivers remain on the scene, unless they have committed a second crime, beyond the crash, such as drinking or driving with a suspended license. A police spokesman said he believed the charge would indeed be unlicensed driving.

Officially, cops said the driver of a Hyundai Sonata had been heading west on Atlantic at around 7:45 p.m. when he slammed into Alina Morales, 62, somewhere between Third Avenue and Nevins Street. Cops would not say how fast the driver was going, but were quick to say Morales had been crossing the wide, dangerous, four-lane speedway “mid-block.”

The driver remained on the scene, and Morales was taken to Brooklyn Hospital Center in nearby Fort Greene, where she died. The Daily News had a photo of the Hyundai — it did not have a front plate, an indication that it is registered out of state.

This is a breaking story. Check back later for the charges.