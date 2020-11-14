STOP THE PRESSES: Joe Biden, In Latest Break with Trump, Rode a Bike Today

President-elect Biden and the future First Lady Dr. Jill Biden rode bikes today as part of an outing near their Delaware home.

Meanwhile, President Trump and his multi-car motorcade drove past a gathering of Trump supporters who are hoping to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election.

The stark contrast in outings began with the Bidens on a roll, as two pool reporters tweeted:

Joe and Jill Biden head out on a bike ride this morning in Cape Henlopen State Park pic.twitter.com/fwQLYQ55O2 — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) November 14, 2020

President Elect Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden take a bike ride in Rehoboth Beach, DE. He told us he’s closer to selecting a cabinet. pic.twitter.com/J9f0z0MrKe — Brittany Shepherd (@brittanys) November 14, 2020

It was a substance-free, recreational appearance, though Biden did respond, “Yes,” when Yahoo News reporter Brittany Shepherd yelled out, “Are you any closer to making a cabinet decision?”

“Oh!” Shepherd responded excitedly.

Streetsblog immediately reached out to the Biden-Harris transition team to find out if the Bidens biked all the way from and to their home, or whether they were delivered to the state park via a car, but we have yet to hear back.

Meanwhile, in Washington, President Trump continued to reject the results of the election, and “made a drive-by appearance” at the so-called Million MAGA March on Saturday, the New York Post reported. The paper described the crowd of anti-democracy protesters numbering in the “thousands.”

The appearance of the president-elect on a bike would not be newsworthy except that cycling is so rare at the highest echelon of our government. President Trump never rode a bike — and some believe he has never ridden a bike — and even had a D.C. bikeshare rack removed from the White House grounds after he took office in January, 2017.

Presidents Obama and both Bushes rode bikes, but only for recreation and rarely when cameras were around.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.