A Round and a Roundy: Cops’ Real Motive for Stealing that Playground

Like all New Yorkers, our editorial cartoonist Bill Roundy was appalled to read Julianne Cuba’s story about how cops from the 88th Precinct in Brooklyn had, once again, swiped a public playground so they could park their personal vehicles, many of which have multiple moving violations on them.

But Roundy is a generous man, with a generous spirit, so he thought about the story and concluded that there must — must — be a good reason why police officers would take away a play area from kids during the middle of a pandemic. And clearly — clearly — it wouldn’t be just for parking, right?

Today’s editorial cartoon provides the answer. See? Cops just want to feel like kids again. Nothing to see here!

All of Bill Roundy’s cartoons are archived here.