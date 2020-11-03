Tuesday’s Headlines: ‘It’s Election Week, Not Election Day’ Edition

Today is the first day of the rest of our … week.

We won’t really be covering the presidential election tonight (or any night), but we do want to remind our media colleagues that an election is not over until all the votes are counted. We know that sounds obvious, but some of our team spent a few days in Pennsylvania recently and learned first-hand that the president’s lawyers are doing everything they can to make sure some votes aren’t counted.

So if you hear the president declare victory tonight, remember that it’s meaningless until the votes are counted. And a ballot that’s postmarked on Election Day is a legitimate vote cast by a legitimate voter. If GOP lawyers demand that the ballot is thrown out because the postal service happened to deliver it too slowly, we’ll know who’s the one “stealing” the election.

But please vote. To find your polling place, click here.

The Post was the latest outlet to point out that the 1-5 a.m. subway closure is going to make it hard for election workers to get to the job.

Everyone covered the horrific hit-and-run killing of delivery worker Ernesto Guzman on Sunday night. The Daily News pointed out that the mayor’s office didn’t even care to comment. The Post reminded the NYPD to arrest someone. And amNY really played up Transportation Alternatives’ statement.

New Jersey officials are investigating one of the Trumpist highway protests. (NY Post, WSJ)

Every day we get another reason to fear the NYPD. Here’s today’s example. (NYDN)

