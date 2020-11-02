20th Cyclist of 2020 Killed in Upper East Side Hit-And-Run Delivery biker was mowed down by the driver of a Chevy Tahoe SUV.

New York City reached a grim milestone on Sunday afternoon as the 20th cyclist of the year was killed in a hit-and-run on the Upper East Side.

Police say that a delivery cyclist, identified as 42-year-old East Harlem resident Ernesto Guzman, was killed on his bike while riding south through the intersection of East 97th Street and Second Avenue. According to the NYPD, Guzman was hit by the driver of a Chevy Tahoe SUV with TLC license plates at about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, as the driver moved west through the intersection on 97th Street. Guzman was rushed to the nearby NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

The driver of the Chevy Tahoe fled the scene of the crash, and police later found the SUV unoccupied at 96th Street and Third Avenue. Police did not have a description of the driver, and say that their investigation remains ongoing.

Second Avenue has a protected bike lane, although the lane ends before the intersection of 97th Street in order to provide a turning lane for drivers making a left onto 97th. There were 37 crashes in the intersection from January 2017 through December 2019, injuring three cyclists, seven pedestrians and one motorist, according to Crashmapper.

Guzman’s death means that at least 20 cyclists have died on city streets for a second consecutive year. Twenty-nine cyclists were killed in 2019, after just 10 were killed in 2018. His death was also the third traffic-violence death in a bloody weekend, which also saw a 65-year-old woman and an 8-year-old girl killed by the driver of a SUV who drove onto a curb in downtown Jamaica on Friday night. Witnesses told reporters on the scene that the driver in that crash appeared to be rushing to beat a red light before mounting the curb with her car.

Transportation Alternatives’s Executive Director Danny Harris connected Guzman’s death to the larger toll of more than 200 New Yorkers killed by traffic violence this year and the mayor’s decision to slash funding for Vision Zero and the budget for the “Green Wave” bike-network plan: