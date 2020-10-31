Senior and Child Killed by Driver in Jamaica — By a DRIVER, Mr. Mayor

Two pedestrians — a senior citizen and a child — were run down and killed by the reckless driver of a Range Rover in Jamaica on Friday night, and the mayor tweeted insensitively about the death.

According to cops, Yuniang Cong, 65, and Jashanty Cole, 8, were walking on 164th Street and Jamaica Avenue at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday when the 47-year-old female operator of a black Range Rover, who was traveling southbound on 164th Street, “lost control” as she approached Jamaica Avenue, and “jumped the curb,” striking the two pedestrians.

Both were taken to Jamaica Hospital, where they died. The driver remained at scene and was not immediately charged.

Hours later, Mayor de Blasio tweeted his “prayers” without mention the killer human.

A driver. Someone was driving the vehicle. Come on, man. — Second Ave. Sagas (@2AvSagas) October 31, 2020

It is not believed that the victims are related. They have different addresses in Queens.