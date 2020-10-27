A Round and a Roundy: The DOT Dot Does it Again

You gotta love that cute ol’ DOT! Just when you thought the Department of Transportation was all set to usher in a new era of repurposing parking spaces for public use, that cute little DOT just had to go and ask for community board approval.

Yep, Community Board 1’s lamentable rejection last week of a solid DOT plan to create cargo bike parking around a Lower Manhattan Whole Foods made national treasure cartoonist Bill Roundy’s job so much easier this week, handing the deft draftsman the perfect visual metaphor: well-meaning bureaucrat presents a solid plan, but the bouncy li’l DOT dot just has to seek permission from literally the last person anyone should seek permission: a “Mad Max”-themed car owner, who represents a tiny minority in the mostly car-free neighborhood.

It’s the kind of rapier thrust we’ve all come to expect from Roundy, whose cartoons are all archived here. Collect ’em all!