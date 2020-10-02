Friday’s Headlines: Jerk + Phone + BMW = Cartitlement

Just when we (and Streetfilms) were thinking that the city’s Crescent Street temporary protected bike lane was starting to look awesome (and maybe permanent?), a cellphone-using jerk in a BMW had to go ruin it.

There he was during the evening rush yesterday, using the bike lane to cut around Queensboro Bridge-bound traffic — and when he was caught on camera by cyclist Kara McCurdy, he screamed and spat at the two-wheeled commuter. (The Post gave it the full tabloid treatment.)

See the disgusting video here:

How do @NYC_DOT and @NYCMayor plan to protect cyclists and pedestrians when cars are able to speed down bike lanes and spit on cyclists without any consequences? This happened yesterday on the crescent street bike lane. pic.twitter.com/HDLauQhz51 — out of context kara ? (@karakul) October 1, 2020

Queens cyclist Macartney Morris emailed us to say that this kinda thing will happening until DOT truly protects the lane from car drivers. Or, Morris said, the DOT could “close off this on ramp to the bridge and make Crescent a neighborhood street.” We’d love to ask the mayor about it, but he doesn’t do the call-in show with reporters on Friday. Maybe someone can call Brian Lehrer at 11 a.m. and ask the mayor if he’s ever been spat on when he commutes (oh, we guess not — he’s always in a car).

In other, only slightly less repulsive, news: