Tuesday’s Headlines: There is a Way Out of this SUV Mess Edition

You know, we don’t have to just throw up our hands.

America is addicted to ever-larger trucks and SUVs, which — as any superfan of Polly Trottenberg knows — are a public safety crisis, responsible for more than their share of death and destruction.

The federal government doesn’t seem interested in doing much about it, but that doesn’t mean Mayor de Blasio can’t finally rein in these beasts. Our friend David Zipper at City Lab laid out myriad options that any municipality can deploy — among them charging more for big-car parking, tying other fees to vehicle size, banning “bull guards” and downsizing their own municipal fleets (which is sort of the opposite of what the city is doing, thanks to the NYPD’s SUV jones).

Will the mayor do anything? He hasn’t so far, but there’s still time:

In other news: