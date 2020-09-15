Tuesday’s Headlines: Just Garbage Edition

We were reading Waste Dive yesterday (you don’t read Waste Dive? Oh, you must, you must) and we learned something important: the city’s life-saving reform of the private carting industry — which we hyped to the heavens when it passed last year — will be delayed.

In an exit interview with the trash publication (we say that with love!), Sanitation Commissioner (and possible mayoral candidate) Kathryn Garcia blamed COVID for the delay of the program to reduce the size of private carting zones, and reduce the number of companies operating within them — a strategy to end the breakneck competition that has private carting drivers racing around like madmen:

We were still trying to stay on track for November, but the challenge we’re having is the industry is in such bad shape at the moment because they saw their volume of waste fall 70-90 percent, depending on the private carter. Being able to price out what these districts or zones will look like is very hard at the moment until we end up in sort of a more new normal. And so we’ve been working with all of the advocates and the industry to make sure that everyone’s on the same page about the timing.

(Working with all the advocates? First we’re hearing of it, but we digress).

In any event, that’s the big scoop from Waste Dive.

In other news: