Thursday’s Headlines: Civic War Edition

Wow, what a difference a day makes.

On Wednesday (see photo right), we reported our confusion about why Riders Alliance was tweeting negative things about a Wall Street Journal story that reported on a new lobbying group, the Campaign for New York’s Future, that sought to influence how our city is reshaped if (and that’s a big “if”) the COVID-19 pandemic passes. (Riders Alliance Executive Director Betsy Plum was part of the new group, after all!)

Turns out, a lot of people were confused by the new group, which appeared to mostly focused on tax policy rather than a broader vision of equity in transportation and public space, as Plum and others had apparently been led to believe.

Well, the “About Us” page hit the fan and by day’s end, Riders Alliance, the New York League of Conservation Voters (NY1), Tech:NYC and the New York City Hospitality Alliance had all bailed on the group, citing the Campaign’s main mission to avoid tax hikes on the wealthy:

We signed on to a coalition effort we hoped would uplift working class bus riders — not billionaires— in New York's reopening and recovery. We're ending our affiliation with @NewYorkFuture. This isn't the place for open dialogue our city needs.https://t.co/bhDrc7LSIZ — ? Riders Alliance (@RidersAlliance) August 26, 2020

The civic war prompted the Campaign to issue its own statement that blamed our Twitter-dominated political landscape for coming between like-minded groups who all want the best for the city. Yeah, but that’s not really the case. Our sources tell us that member organizations weren’t fully aware that the group was really just an anti-tax crusade dressed up as civic pride.

Wow, what a news cycle!

In other stories making headlines on Wednesday:

From the assignment desk: DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg is reportedly having a 1 p.m. avail on Jay Street, where our old man editor saw workers indeed constructing the busway on Wednesday (photo below) before his physical therapy appointment. And at 5:30, Streetsblog will join a team of activists gathering petition signatures on 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights in hopes of making that open street (the best in the city) permanent. Can’t make it? Sign here.