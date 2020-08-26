Wednesday’s Headlines: Family Feud Edition?

Not sure what’s going on, but Riders Alliance might have had to distance itself from its own executive director, Betsy Plum, after the Wall Street Journal reported that Plum was on the “board” of a new big-bucks lobbying group called, the “Campaign for New York’s Future.”

The story reported that the group is “pushing back on proposals to raise taxes” on the wealthy, though Riders Alliance has long supported progressive efforts to support transit by, indeed, taxing the wealthy — including those who own cars.

That much should have been obvious to any editor over at the Murdoch-owned broadsheet, but if it wasn’t, Riders Alliance later tweeted, “The WSJ is wrongly using our name to advance a movement to protect billionaires. We’ve always supported progressive taxation to fix the subway and to deliver faster, more reliable public transit for working-class riders. Period.”

Well, that full stop was followed by more tweets by Riders Alliance seeking (but failing) to clarify the situation before Macartney Morris finally just asked what’s going on:

Hey fam, I'm still confused here. Does Betsy sit on the board of this group or not? — macartney (@macartney) August 25, 2020

Perhaps everyone should just read the campaign’s mission statement and “issues” page, which makes it clear that tax policy is but one of the items on its agenda (which includes more space for restaurants, more help for minority- and women-owned businesses, and better mobility.

Glad we got to the bottom of that! Now, in other news: