Mayor Reveals 15 More ‘Open Restaurant’ Streets Starting this Weekend

The city is allowing 15 more community groups or stakeholders to operate restaurants in public roadways starting this weekend — bringing to 62 the total number of eatery plazas the city has permitted since the start of July.

The new areas for Friday night through Sunday night dining include:

The Bronx Johnson Ave. between W. 235th and 236th sts, Kingsbridge

Brooklyn Montague St. between Clinton St. and Pierrepont Pl., Brooklyn Heights Vanderbilt Ave. between Pacific St. and Park Pl., Prospect Heights Fifth Ave. between 45th and 47th sts., Sunset Park

Manhattan Spring St. between Thompson St. and W. Broadway, Soho Bond St. between Lafayette St. and the Bowery, Soho W. 32nd St. between Fifth Ave and Broadway, Koreatown W. 46th St. between Sixth and Seventh aves., Times Square E. 18th St. between Park Ave. and S. Irving Pl., Gramercy Park Cornelia St. between Bleecker and W. Fourth sts., Greenwich Village W. 11th St. between Fifth and Sixth aves., Greenwich Village [aka Gene’s restaurant block] Broome St. between Forsyth and Eldridge sts., Lower East Side Ave. B between Third and Fourth sts, Lower East Side Pell St. between the Bowery and Mott St., Chinatown Amsterdam Ave. beween 97th and 110th sts., Upper West Side



Missing from the city’s list is Mott Street between Worth and Mosco streets, which the Chinatown Partnership created this week on its own (as Streetsblog documented in a video that shows how neighborhoods can realize a street’s full potential when cars are banished).

The latest group of open streets for outdoor dining join earlier groupings that were announced here and here. Many are contiguous to the current tranche of roadways. (The full list is on the DOT website, though it has not been updated as of 1:30 p.m. Friday.)

And the weekend dining piazzas join the existing “Open Restaurants” program that is allowing more than 9,500 restaurants to operate on sidewalks and in curbside spaces all week long.