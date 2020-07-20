Monday’s Headlines: How Does Dermot Shea Still Have a Job Edition?

Mayor de Blasio’s police commissioner, Dermot Shea, can’t possibly keep his job this week, as the Daily News published a shocking video of the top cop defying the elected leaders of the city. (CNN and Gothamist also covered.)

In the video, Shea — who has already publicly disagreed with his boss over the just-signed chokehold bill, among other things — calls city leaders “cowards” who “who won’t stand up for what’s right” and “don’t have a goddamn clue” about policing.

“They are failing at every possible measure to be leaders, and they throw it on the backs of the men and women of this police department, and curse them with one hand and then blame them with the other,” said Shea, who has also been less than truthful about the causes of the rise in crime.

The story was posted on Saturday afternoon and, thus far, Shea’s boss hasn’t said anything. But people certainly want to hear more, which explains why Shea has back-to-back-to-back-to-back morning show interviews set up for Monday (see picture of his schedule, above right).

Many people were outraged by Shea’s comments. Queens Council Member Donovan Richards was particularly biting:

Don’t steal DNA and put in a database

Don’t store my name in a gang database because I live in public housing.

Address the continued disparities in marijuana arrest and summonses.

Stop using unnecessary force.

Officers should wear their mask. — Donovan Richards (@DRichards13) July 19, 2020

In other news from a very busy weekend: