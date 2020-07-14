Tuesday’s Headlines: Hey, No Fare Edition

Yet another watchdog non-profit has declared a coming doomsday for the MTA. The latest numbers from the Citizens Budget Committee are so bad that there’s now talk of a fare hike, as the NY Post reported.

Through the whole meltdown, the one glimmer of hope has been the $15 billion of bonding power created once congestion pricing starts in January.

Oh, about that. At a press conference yesterday, the MTA admitted that congestion pricing will be delayed at least a year (NYDN). The agency blames the Trump administration, but wethinks they doth protest too much: Our governor, Emperor Big Dog Excelsior Car Guy has not done anything to move the process ahead and clearly lacks the onions (H/T Curtis Sliwa) to take on Trump by just implementing the essential MTA funding plan anyway.

Otherwise, we’re looking at a subway map without half the subways (Streetsblog).

In other news: