Wednesday’s Headlines: Erasing the Thin Blue Line Edition

It only took six-plus years, but Mayor de Blasio finally declared war on the police unions that have been waging war on reform for, well, ever. In barbed comments, Hizzoner targeted the Sergeants Benevolent Association and its toxic totem Ed Mullins for “racist activities,” most recently supporting Confederate monuments and doxxing the mayor’s daughter after her arrest in a Black Lives Matter protest.

Everyone covered it: The Daily News (mentioning the Confederate outrage), the Post (mentioning the false claim that cops had been poisoned at a Shake Shack), Fox 5. The Times failed to mention Mayor de Blasio’s Declaration of Independence, but did play up the Shake Shack non-poisoning.

The mayor’s fight with the unions come as Police Commissioner Dermot Shea kept the reforms coming. In an interview with the Associated Press, Shea said he could see getting the NYPD out of school safety and traffic enforcement, which could save $500 million right there. Streetsblog has been covering activists’ call for a $1-billion cut in the NYPD’s bloated $6-billion budget, so things are moving in the right direction.

In other police news, Council Speaker Corey Johnson admitted his 2015 support for more cops was a mistake (NY Post) — and his call to de-militarize school safety earned him a charge of racism from the head of the school safety agent union (NY Post).

