Another Cyclist Killed by Driver — The Third This Month

Photo: Dave Colon
An MTA bus driver struck and killed a cyclist on Fifth Avenue — and preliminary information suggests that the bus driver may be at fault.

According to police, the unidentified cyclist was heading south on Fifth Avenue and was in front of the downtown BxM10 bus at around 8:52 a.m. Tuesday when the bus caught up to her and, at some point, struck her near the corner of 59th Street.

She died at the scene from head trauma, cops said.

No further information was immediately available.

The death — the seventh of a cyclist this year — is the third this month. Two cyclists were killed in separate incidents in The Bronx.

This is a breaking story. Please check back.

