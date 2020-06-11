Bronx Cyclist Killed by Driver on Willis Avenue

A cyclist has died from injuries sustained last week in a crash at a busy Bronx intersection — the fifth cyclist killed this year.

According to extremely sketchy information from the NYPD, Ivan Morales was biking southbound — inside the two-way protected bike lane — on Willis Avenue when he “collided into” a 2013 Lexus being driven eastbound on East 138th Street by a 62-year-old man. Morales suffered “severe head and bodily injuries,” police said.

The NYPD would not say which person — the driver or the cyclist — ran the red light. The driver of the luxury car stayed on the scene and was there when cops arrived to begin their investigation. Morales had already been removed to Lincoln Hospital, where he died Monday of his injuries.

The NYPD declined to provide more information, saying that the investigation is ongoing.